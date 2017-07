Acai bowls are all the rage on Instagram these days.

Most of them are thick smoothies served in a bowl and they can satisfy your sweet tooth without packing on the pounds.

MORE’s healthy living expert Monica Metz says acai berry is known for its antioxidants, healthy fats and fiber.

She has a delicious recipe perfect as a substitute for your favorite bowl of ice cream. To learn more, visit MonicaMetz.com.

