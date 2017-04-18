Jordan Bell latest Duck to declare for NBA draft

Oregon fwd Jordan Bell goes after a loose ball in front of Holy Cross gd Robert Champion during the first half of a first-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Spokane, Wash., Friday, March 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

In an online post Tuesday, Jordan Bell made it official and became the third member of the Oregon Ducks Final Four team to declare for the NBA Draft.

The news came after the junior forward spent much of the weekend calling reports of his entering the draft “fake news.”

I never spoke @ShamsCharania nor has anybody else in my circle so I guess it's a game of he said she said or as he called it "sources" — Jordan Bell (@1jordanbell) April 17, 2017

Bell averaged 10.9 points and 8.8 rebounds this season for the Ducks and is the career shot-block leader for the program.

In his announcement on RiseLongBeach.com, Bell called Oregon his home, saying he “gained lifelong friends and made so many unforgettable memories” in Eugene before adding that we had decided to declare for the draft.

He also thanked many people in the program, including Coach Dana Altman, the Oregon Pit Crew and other fans. He also made special mention of former Oregon athletic director Pat Kilkenny and Nike co-founder and Ducks supporter Phil Knight.

Bell will join sophomore guard Tyler Dorsey and junior forward Dillon Brooks, both of whom declared last week for the draft.

