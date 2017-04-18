Want to be on TV? Portland casting company seeking extras for new HBO series

People in Portland will have a chance to be part of a new show on HBO.

Cast Iron Studios, a Portland-based film and TV casting company, is seeking extras for a new HBO series from Alan Ball.

Ball is known for hits like "True Blood" and "Six Feet Under." The new drama series does not yet have a name.

The series will shoot scenes in the Portland area on April 24-26. Hundreds of extras will be needed during the three-day shoot.

Cast Iron Studios is seeking general background performers, experienced stand-ins, photo doubles and "Portland hipster types." Vehicles, bicycles and pets are also needed.

The pay starts at minimum wage with an eight-hour guarantee plus overtime for general background extras and can go up to $150 per day for other positions.

Anyone interested can apply online by Wednesday evening or attend an open casting call Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cast Iron Studios, 1430 S.E. 3rd Ave., Suite 100, Portland.

Cast Iron Studios also cast people for "Grimm" in Portland, as well as "The Librarians."

