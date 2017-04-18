Deputies investigating suspicious death of woman in remote area of Benton Co.

Deputies are investigating the suspicious death of a woman whose body was found in a remote location in Benton County.

The woman's body was discovered in a forested area outside the community of Alsea at 5 p.m. Monday.

A preliminary review indicated the death was suspicious, according to deputies. The Benton County Sheriff's Office later reported the woman appeared to have died from a gunshot wound, but an autopsy will be conducted to confirm her cause of death.

The body is described as a white woman believed to be in her 20s.

The Benton County Major Crimes Team is being assisted by the Oregon State Police Crime Lab and Corvallis Police Department.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Sgt. Duffitt at the Benton County Sheriff's Office at 541-766-6858 or the sheriff's office confidential tip line at 541-753-8477.

