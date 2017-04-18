Eastern Oregon man arrested in elk poaching case with 25 carcass - KPTV - FOX 12

Eastern Oregon man arrested in elk poaching case with 25 carcasses

By The Associated Press
WALLOWA, OR (AP) -

Police say a 69-year-old man has been arrested in northeast Oregon for elk poaching after an investigation into 25 elk carcasses on and around his property.

Oregon State Police said in a news release Monday that Larry Harshfield of Wallowa was arrested earlier this month after police served a search warrant on his property and an adjoining property.

Police say 12 elk carcasses were found on his property and 13 more were found on neighboring land. Police say it didn't appear any attempts at salvaging the meat had been made.

Harshfield was arrested on 12 counts of unlawful take of elk in a closed season and 12 counts of waste of elk.

Charges concerning the 13 elk on the neighboring property have been forwarded to the Wallowa County district attorney for consideration.

