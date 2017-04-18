Two boys in custody for social media threat that put Hillsboro schools in lockout

Two boys were taken into police custody for a threat that put two Hillsboro schools in lockout.

Police received a report about a social media threat made against South Meadows Middle School on Tuesday morning.

Administrators heard about the threat and alerted police.

South Meadows Middle School and Witch Hazel Elementary School were placed in lockout as a precaution. All students and staff were safe and the lockout was lifted by 10:48 a.m.

Police said a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were taken into custody in connection with the threat.

A similar situation unfolded Tuesday in Longview, where a 14-year-old boy was arrested for social media threats involving Mark Morris High School.

