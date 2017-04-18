Portland man dies in motorcycle crash near Estacada

A Portland man died Saturday in a motorcycle crash on Highway 224 in Clackamas County.

The Oregon State Police responded to the crash 15 miles west of Estacada near milepost 40 around 3:20 p.m. where they found 31-year-old Tranh Minh Trinh.

Medical crews were en-route to a local hospital with Trinh when he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

According to the OSP, the preliminary investigation revealed Trinh was headed west on Highway 224 when he left the roadway for a still unknown reason.

