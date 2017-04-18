Police: Hit-and-run suspect arrested for Hwy 22 crash that killed motorcyclist

Scene of deadly crash on Highway 22 in Polk County. (Photo: Oregon State Police)

A hit-and-run suspect is facing charges including criminally negligent homicide for a crash on Highway 22 that killed a motorcyclist, according to police.

Brenden James Duck, 19, was booked into the Polk County Jail on Sunday on additional charges of felony hit and run, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and criminal mischief.

Emergency crews responded to the highway in Polk County near Milepost 14 at 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said 43-year-old James Rudolph Osredkar of Sheridan was on his motorcycle when he was hit by a car. A short time later, police learned a car was burning nearby on Ford Street in Rickreall.

The car, a Toyota Prius, was reported stolen out of Lincoln County several days earlier.

Police said evidence at the scene on Highway 22 linked the stolen car to the deadly crash.

Troopers initially asked for the public's help tracking down Michala Ann Brown, who was described as a person of interest in the case.

Brown was located Saturday night and taken into custody for a probation violation. Police said she was cooperating with the crash investigation.

Police then asked for the public's help locating three more persons of interest in the case. Along with Duck, troopers sought 23-year-old Makayla Aldeguer of McMinnville and 19-year-old Jessica Jaeger of Sheridan.

Jaeger was found and questioned by detectives, but investigators are still trying to find Aldeguer.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call police at 1-800-452-7888.

