Strong rain, hail rolls through Portland metro

Even with bright blue skies overhead, many people around the Portland metro saw strong rains and even hail as storms rolled through midday Tuesday, even if only for a short time.

According to FOX 12 meteorologist Brian MacMillan, the sunshine Tuesday morning, combined with an unstable atmosphere and some leftover moisture, created the perfect mix for the early afternoon thunderstorms in the metro area.

The storms developed over the Coast Range and passed mainly through the Portland metro area and northern valleys. Places like Salem and Woodburn in the central valley were spared the brunt of the thunderstorm activity.

The storm hit the FOX 12 studios just before noon as it rolled through the west side of the metro.

@BMacTV This was a little bit ago at my house in Aloha. Plenty of hail. pic.twitter.com/3uos0VM7QJ — Billy Gates (@GatesOnSports) April 18, 2017

The storms then continued north through the city and into Vancouver.

It's Hailing so hard over my house right now in Vancouver?? @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/qnRx85IOxq — CODJunkie (Sean)?? (@CODJunkieDotCom) April 18, 2017

Thunderstorm with bouncing hail in my backyard. pic.twitter.com/6mGhM3wBNM — Sally Fulham (@SallyF41) April 18, 2017

The forecast for the rest of the afternoon should be clearer and calmer, with most of the storm activity gone by the evening commute. The metro should remain dry through the middle of the day Wednesday before showers return.

