Strong rain, hail rolls through Portland metro

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Even with bright blue skies overhead, many people around the Portland metro saw strong rains and even hail as storms rolled through midday Tuesday, even if only for a short time.

According to FOX 12 meteorologist Brian MacMillan, the sunshine Tuesday morning, combined with an unstable atmosphere and some leftover moisture, created the perfect mix for the early afternoon thunderstorms in the metro area.

The storms developed over the Coast Range and passed mainly through the Portland metro area and northern valleys. Places like Salem and Woodburn in the central valley were spared the brunt of the thunderstorm activity.

The storm hit the FOX 12 studios just before noon as it rolled through the west side of the metro.

The storms then continued north through the city and into Vancouver.

The forecast for the rest of the afternoon should be clearer and calmer, with most of the storm activity gone by the evening commute. The metro should remain dry through the middle of the day Wednesday before showers return.

