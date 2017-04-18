Police: Men carrying heroin stole wheels off I-5 reader board in Douglas Co.

Two men in possession of heroin stole the wheels of an Oregon Department of Transportation reader board trailer on Interstate 5 in Douglas County, according to police.

Troopers responded to a report of a theft in progress on the highway south of Roseburg.

Several people reported seeing two men removing the reader board wheels and moving them across the highway.

Troopers found two men nearby matching the description of the suspects. Police said the ODOT tires were on the ground next to the suspects' pickup.

The pickup was carrying a trailer with an excavator loaded on it. Investigators later determined the trailer and excavator were stolen.

Police said the suspects were in possession of heroin at the time of their arrests.

Brandon M. Shinall, 30, and Grant D. Palmer, 26, both of Aumsville, were arrested and booked into the Douglas County Jail on charges of possession of heroin, first-degree theft and aggravated theft.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.