Portland to host NCAA Tournament games for women in 2019-2020, men in 2022

Portland will play host to women's NCAA Tournament games in 2019 and 2020 and then the men's tournament will come to town in 2022.

The NCAA announced Tuesday that the Moda Center will host the women's basketball regionals for two consecutive years starting in 2019. The Moda Center will then be the site for men's college basketball matchups in the first and second rounds of the 2022 tournament.

The Moda Center worked in conjunction with Oregon State University, the Oregon Sports Authority and Travel Portland on a bid that was submitted last August.

The 2019 NCAA women's regionals will take place March 29-April 1, while the 2020 edition is set for March 27-30. The 2019 event will mark the first time the state of Oregon has hosted an NCAA women's basketball regional since 2000, when the three-game weekend was played at Memorial Coliseum.

The first round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Portland will take place Thursday, March 17 and the Second Round will be played on Saturday, March 19.

Men's March Madness was last in Portland for the 2015 NCAA Tournament.

