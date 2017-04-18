Portland to host NCAA Tournament games for women in 2019-2020, men in 2022

A man arrested by Hillsboro police after they say he was caught on camera allegedly abusing his dog in a gas station faced a judge Thursday.More >
A woman claims her family was kicked off a JetBlue flight in South Florida after her 1-year-old daughter became agitated, but the airline says that's not the case.More >
The family of an American baby born premature in Mexico said the infant is being held at a hospital in Cancun until a growing medical bill is paid.More >
Two separate scientific studies are looking into unusual phenomena in the ocean just off the Oregon coast that could be damaging to sea life, and the coastal economy.More >
A woman and her mother were arrested in South Carolina in connection with the death of a newborn baby.More >
A Salem man was found dead days after a crash in a stolen car off Highway 221 in Polk County.More >
The suspect, identified as Kristen Anderson, "rubbed her blood onto the face, legs, and hair of [one of the girls]," according to court paperwork.More >
A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle, according to the Austin Police Department.More >
Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, 41, committed suicide by hanging, according to a report from TMZ. They’re reporting his body was found Thursday morning at his residence near L.A.More >
