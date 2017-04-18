Off-duty Portland police officer cited on DUI charge in Clark County

An off-duty Portland police officer was given a citation on a DUI charge in Clark County.

Rodney Gustafson, a 27-year veteran of the force, was stopped in the early morning hours Saturday.

The Portland Police Bureau reported he was arrested and given a citation, but no other details were released about the incident.

Gustafson has been assigned to the telephone report unit, which is standard procedure, pending the resolution of his case in Clark County.

"The Portland Police Bureau cannot comment further on a personnel matter because it could interfere with the process of conducting a neutral, objective internal investigation and the bureau must protect public employees' privacy interests consistent with the Oregon Public Records Law and relevant collective bargaining agreements," according to a bureau statement.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be the subject of an internal review and presentation to the Police Review Board.

