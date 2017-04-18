Oregon prisoners raise money for people displaced by downtown Portland fire

Prisoners at the Oregon State Penitentiary have raised more than $1,000 to help people who were forced from their homes due to a fire in downtown Portland.

Eric Nitschke, the president of the Narcotics Anonymous Club in the Oregon State Penitentiary, said when he heard about the fire at the Hotel Alder in January, he wanted to help.

Hotel Alder is a low-income housing building that is operated by Central City Concern. The mission of the organization is to end homelessness and help people through housing, health, recovery, employment and peer support.

The fire forced more than 90 people out of their homes.

Nitschke started a fundraiser that raised $1,271 for rent, food and clothing to assist people displaced by the Hotel Alder fire.

Central City Concern has found temporary shelter for those people, but they may not be able to move back into the Hotel Alder for six to eight months.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a failure in the mechanical room of the building.

