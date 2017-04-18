Adidas apologizes for email saying 'you survived' Boston Marathon

Portland-based Adidas has apologized for sending out a marketing email praising customers it said "survived" this year's Boston Marathon.

The subject line of the email sent Tuesday by Adidas Running read: "Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!"

Boston artist Mike Denison tweeted out a screen capture of an email the shoe company sent to him the following the race with the subject line, “Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!”

.@adidas you may want to rethink the subject line pic.twitter.com/curUb8FieO — Mike Denison (@mikd33) April 18, 2017

On social media, customers quickly reminded the company about the real survivors of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Three people were killed and more than 260 others were wounded when two bombs exploded near the finish line in that attack.

@mikd33 @adidas Ummmm too soon ,an too soon. !! For that matter it will always be too soon. !! Think before you speak ! — FUKBANNONSHUTMEUP (@Evilgenius68) April 18, 2017

There were also a number of comments comparing the situation to that of other companies which recently were hit hard on social media.

@mikd33 @adidas As Pepsi breathes a sigh of relief — abmartinson (@abmartinson) April 18, 2017

@mikd33 @JordanUhl @adidas What's wrong with PR & Marketing departments of large companies lately? Are their teams really this asleep at the wheel? — Chad Draper (@Chaddraper) April 18, 2017

The email was also questioned by other runners who received the message.

@adidasrunning I know this has good intentions but could really be taken the wrong way.@adidasoriginals @adidas pic.twitter.com/FNWQahC2lm — Wyatt (@WyattGFerrell) April 18, 2017

The sports apparel company quickly apologized, saying it was "incredibly sorry" for the "insensitive" subject line about Monday's race.

At least two survivors of the 2013 bombing participated in this year's race.

Adidas says the marathon is "one of the most inspirational sporting events in the world."

