Adidas apologizes for email saying 'you survived' Boston Maratho - KPTV - FOX 12

Adidas apologizes for email saying 'you survived' Boston Marathon

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
By FOX 12 Staff
Connect
(courtesy Mike Denison) (courtesy Mike Denison)
BOSTON (AP/KPTV) -

Portland-based Adidas has apologized for sending out a marketing email praising customers it said "survived" this year's Boston Marathon.

The subject line of the email sent Tuesday by Adidas Running read: "Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!"

Boston artist Mike Denison tweeted out a screen capture of an email the shoe company sent to him the following the race with the subject line, “Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!”

On social media, customers quickly reminded the company about the real survivors of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Three people were killed and more than 260 others were wounded when two bombs exploded near the finish line in that attack.

There were also a number of comments comparing the situation to that of other companies which recently were hit hard on social media.

The email was also questioned by other runners who received the message.

The sports apparel company quickly apologized, saying it was "incredibly sorry" for the "insensitive" subject line about Monday's race.

At least two survivors of the 2013 bombing participated in this year's race.

Adidas says the marathon is "one of the most inspirational sporting events in the world."

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation and The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.