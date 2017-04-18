People rally in downtown Portland in support of bill limiting no-cause evictions

Members of Portland Tenants United gathered for a rally in downtown Portland on Tuesday morning.

They met on Southwest Salmon Street, near the location of a meeting of area landlords and property managers.

Members of the group said they wanted to show their support for House Bill 2004, which would allow cities and counties to pass their own rent control rules.

Advocates say the bill would also limit no-cause evictions statewide.

The Portland City Council passed a similar, temporary ordinance that is set to expire in October if it is not renewed.

Two landlords sued the city in response.

They argued the ordinance breaks state law and essentially enacts rent control, which the state bans local governments from implementing.

House Bill 2004 has passed the House and will next move on to the Senate.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.