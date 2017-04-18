Downtown Portland building evacuated last week to reopen Wednesday

The downtown Portland office building that was evacuated last week over concerns of a possible collapse will be reopening Wednesday.

It’s been a week since part of the Fifth Avenue Building’s facade cracked, leading to a scare for everyone inside the 10-story structure.

Crews were working right outside the damaged area near the fourth floor Tuesday.

Engineers determined that the buckled area is not a structural issue, and Tuesday a spokesperson for Melvin Mark Companies, which owns the building, told FOX 12 it will be back open for the first time Wednesday morning.

The spokesperson said they are having a contractor stabilize the tiles that collapsed before removing them to see what caused the problem in the first place.

That cause is still a big unknown but something they hope to have an answer to soon.

For now, the building owner isn’t sure how long those repairs may take. Their structural engineers will be looking not only at the damaged area but the whole facade of the building to see if any other areas may be compromised.

Portland city leaders will review those reports once they’re done and may recommend additional work at the site.

While all the office workers who use the building every day will be allowed back Wednesday, the KinderCare daycare center that served 80 children in the building won’t resume operations until Thursday.

