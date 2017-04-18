Driver hits bicyclist, flips car near McMenamins restaurant in Beaverton

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a car and a bicyclist in the Beaverton area Tuesday.

Firefighters said when they arrived at the scene at Southwest Murray Boulevard and Allen Boulevard at around 5 p.m. a car had flipped over onto its top right outside the window of a McMenamins restaurant.

Crews worked to rescue the driver, who was flown to the hospital with injuries described as serious, but non-life threatening.

The bicyclist was taken by ambulance to a Portland hospital with injuries also believed to be non-life threatening.

Officers received reports that the woman was driving erratically for more than two blocks before hitting the bicyclist, striking a tree and flipping over near the restaurant.

"All of a sudden I hear a crash and then look up and I see someone hit the tree and come towards the window where we're sitting," said Jamie Meriweather, customers at McMenamins at the time of the crash.

Police say a driver suffering from diabetic complications had lost control of her car, sending it tumbling onto the patio of the McMenamins restaurant.

"One woman had been hit so she came in crying and that she was hurt, hurt her back and we thought she was in the car," said Meriweather. "But we look outside the window and see the car flipped and a woman is still in the car."

A closer look at the damage from Murray blvd accident, police say all three people do not have life threatening injuries @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/S51V7Y6yR7 — Amber Diaz (@AmberDiazFOX12) April 19, 2017

Meriweather says she and her family watched as rescue crews used the jaws of life to get the woman out, and while chaos surrounded them, people inside who saw the accident unfold were worried about someone they didn't know.

"I think people were really concerned and worried about this woman or whoever was in the car," said Meriweather.

Crashed car on SW Murray south of SW Allen. Three people transported with non life threatening injuries.MR pic.twitter.com/BlVTMsyeHx — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) April 19, 2017

Messy scene out here, female driver was life flighted to OHSU pic.twitter.com/WrcKzyqNZc — Amber Diaz (@AmberDiazFOX12) April 19, 2017

Police said one person seated outside was also injured and taken to the hospital.

Viewers reported long traffic delays in the area.

