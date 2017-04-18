Rescue dogs get second chance with help from inmates at Larch Corrections Center

A local business owner had to remove his female mannequins and roof banner after the city changed their signage code.More >
A new study claims that the more children are spanked, the more likely they will develop mental health problems.More >
Family and friends of a missing Marion County woman gathered for a vigil Thursday night, praying for her safe return.More >
The family of an American baby born premature in Mexico said the infant is back home after being held at a hospital in Cancun due to a growing medical bill.More >
The self-proclaimed unit leader of Oregon's National Socialist Movement, a known white supremacist group, is speaking openly about the state of their movement in the Pacific Northwest.More >
A Salem man was found dead days after a crash in a stolen car off Highway 221 in Polk County.More >
The number of complaints the Portland Bureau of Transportation has received this year about run-down recreational vehicles is already more than last year, just six months into 2017.More >
A man arrested by Hillsboro police after they say he was caught on camera allegedly abusing his dog in a gas station faced a judge Thursday.More >
Washington County deputies and SWAT responded to a Beaverton home Thursday night after a man threatened to light the house on fire.More >
