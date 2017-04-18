Elementary school students learn to bake while helping feed the homeless

Students at a Hillsboro elementary school learned some baking skills while helping feed the homeless during the Bake for Good: Learn Bake Share Program from King Arthur Flour.

On Tuesday morning, students at Groner Elementary School were shown how to bake bread from scratch that would eventually be donated to homeless organizations.

The program has worked to help the community for nearly three decades with 300,000 students participating.

Program directors say the demonstration is meant to help students develop as people.

"We really do believe that you can build communities through baking and so this is one of the ways we do that and we start with our future bakers, our future givers, our future leaders, future compassionate folks," said Paula Gray, Bake for Good: Kids Program Manager.

Once students are done baking the bread it will be sent to the Lebanon Soup Kitchen, Human Solutions and Salvation Army.

To learn more about the program, visit www.kingarthurflour.com/bakeforgood/kids/

