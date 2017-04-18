Search efforts continue days after disappearance of Camas teen

It’s been five days and there still is no sign of missing Camas teenager Cole Burbank.

Family and friends are meeting again to search for Burbank Tuesday night, this time in the Cougar area near Battle Ground, hoping this time they’ll find something that can help.

“It’s really hard to know what to do, where to go, when there’s not a lot of breadcrumbs to follow,” Amy Hoffman, a friend of Burbank’s mother, said.

Burbank was last seen Thursday, and every day since searchers and volunteers have been scouring Clark County looking for him, though there has been no sign so far.

Police say he was last seen at Camas High School Friday morning, but his family and friends say Burbank was actually last seen at Clark College, where he attended Running Start classes.

They contend he showed up for his 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. classes there but did not make it to his noon class.

Neither Burbank nor his car, a 2010 black Honda Accord with Washington plates “AKW3441,” have been seen since.

When Janel Fox heard that Burbank was missing, she offered her business, Leonardo’s Pizza on East 164th in Vancouver, to be a central hub for searchers.

“We don’t have any connection except that this is our town,” Fox said. “We’ve been in business here for 24 years and when a kid goes missing it affects all of us.”

There is a map where people can highlight the areas they’ve already searched, and anyone who wants a flier can get one.

Fox said she just printed off 200 more fliers Tuesday morning, and they’re going fast.

“I had phone calls and Facebook posts before I even got here starting at 7 a.m., and then as soon as I got here at 9, we had moms and dads coming in, at least picking up fliers to take,” she noted.

There are so many ideas coming in on the search page on Facebook that organizers say they’re a little overwhelmed.

They ask anyone with an idea for where to search or who to share a flier with to go ahead and take action.

Anyone who sees Burbank or his car is asked to call police right away.

