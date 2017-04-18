Man suspected in 2014 killing faces new charges

A man awaiting trial for the murder of a local woman will now go to trial for another case where he is accused of assaulting a public safety officer.

Jaime Tinoco was in court Tuesday for a case in which he allegedly punched a worker at the MacLaren Youth Facility. The trial is expected to start on Monday.

FOX 12 has also learned about a charge of aggravated harassment against Tinoco where investigators say he spit on an Oregon State Police worker in November. He pleaded not guilty to that charge in court Tuesday.

Investigators say in 2014, Tinoco stabbed Nicole Laube to death at a Cedar Mill apartment complex.

He was supposed to start his trial for that case in March, but the Washington County Sheriff's Office gave the defense 300 pages of evidence at the last minute, causing the trial to be postponed.

A new jury for that trial is expected to be picked next month.

