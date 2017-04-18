Police: Two people injured during robbery, shooting in NE Portland

Portland police are investigating a robbery and shooting that happened in northeast Portland Tuesday night.

Police said at 5:33 p.m. officers responded to the report of gunfire in the area of Northeast 20th Avenue and Alberta Street.

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from injuries.

One victim was suffering from a possible gunshots graze wound and a second victim was injured after being hit with a stick of a bat, according to police.

Both victims were treated on scene.

Police said initial information indicates the victims were robbed by two East African men and a white man. The men fled the scene after one of the suspects fired a shot.

Officers searched the area but did not locate anyone matching the suspects descriptions.

The two East African men were described as tall and slender wearing hooded sweatshirts and the white man was described as 20 to 30 years old, 6 feet tall and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Tracy Chamberlin at 503-823-4783, tracy.chamberlin@portlandoregon.gov

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.