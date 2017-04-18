Two dogs rescued from collapsed boat house on Columbia River

Divers rescued two small dogs from a collapsed boat house Tuesday afternoon.

Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said they received a 911 call around 4:30 p.m. that a boat house in the 6400 block of Willow Grove Road collapsed. Deputies learned the homeowner was not at home but there were dogs trapped inside.

Deputies and the Cowlitz Dive Rescue responded to the location that is about four miles west of Longview.

CCSO said divers entered the house and rescued two small dogs. The dogs were not injured.

No people were inside the building when it collapsed and no one was injured.

No word on why the boat house collapsed.

