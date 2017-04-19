Crews reopen damaged building in downtown Portland

After a frightening evacuation of a 10-story building in downtown Portland over a week ago, crews reopened the building to the public Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the scene on April 11 on reports that a building at 1400 Southwest 5th Avenue might collapse.

The damage was visible as a section of the building’s exterior had begun to crack and collapse.

Emergency crews quickly evacuated the entire building, which holds multiple office spaces, a daycare and a gym.

After it was determined the building was structurally sound, crews closed it off so they could investigate the cause of the damage.

Although crews say it is safe to go back inside the building, repairs are far from over.

The plan is to have a contractor stabilize the collapsed tiles on the outside of the building and then remove them so crews can see what caused them to break.

Engineers said they will also be examining the siding on the entire building to see if any other areas have been compromised.

Building managers are required to turn in reports about the damage and repair work. Once the reports are submitted, city officials may recommend further work on the site.

