Police: Sleepy driver takes out pole, slams into business in SE Portland

Power crews and a business owner are left cleaning up a mess after a truck driver left a trail of damage when he veered off the road in southeast Portland.

Police responded to Southeast 82nd Avenue near Burnside Street just after 6 a.m. Wednesday to find significant damage to one business and a power pole.

Officers said the driver reported being tired and fell asleep at the wheel. The driver was not injured in the crash.

Box truck vs building, northbound right lane of SE 82nd Ave south of Burnside affected. @PDXFire helped driver out, non injury. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/Snqzj62pfS — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) April 19, 2017

The front of the box truck was lodged into People Travel, an agency that helps customers with passports, visas and airline tickets.

The business was closed at the time and nobody was inside.

“I just feel horrible,” owner Angelica Zamora said. “What am I going to do? I’m not going to be able to work.”

She’s now scrambling to salvage her clients’ sensitive information. Passports, paperwork and even computers were scattered among the wreckage.

“It’s pretty bad,” Zamora said. “Everything is damaged inside. Everything.”

Truck into the side of a building on SE 82nd Ave near Burnside, details on Good Day Oregon #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/L60i0TzAOY — FOX 12 Oregon KPTV (@fox12oregon) April 19, 2017

Box truck crashes into travel business on SE 82nd. Front of truck completely in building. Power transformer also taken out pic.twitter.com/kOdJAXqOq0 — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) April 19, 2017

The future of the building itself is questionable. Crews on scene said the impact broke parts of the foundation. As they pulled the truck out, more of the building’s siding fell away.

Zamora said she has insurance, but the time and energy to replace equipment and redo work will be costly. She’s hoping to now gather what she can and work from home while she awaits news about the building she’s owned for five years.

Meanwhile, power crews told FOX 12 the power pole was so damaged that a new one would have to be installed. The work is expected to last most of Wednesday. Drivers can expect delays in the area, as the traffic lights are out at the Burnside and 82nd Avenue intersection. A few nearby business were also without power.

Officers said they don’t expect to file any criminal charges and it’s unclear if the driver will be cited.

The owner of Clackamas-based Valhalla Construction Products said the driver is shaken up, but doing well considering the crash. The company is now conducting its own investigation into the crash.

