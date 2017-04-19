Deputies deploy spike strips to stop drunk driver fleeing from C - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies deploy spike strips to stop drunk driver fleeing from Cornelius

Posted: Updated:
Leroy Foos (Courtesy: WCSO) Leroy Foos (Courtesy: WCSO)
A man is behind bars on DUII charges after he allegedly led deputies and police officers on a chase spanning from Cornelius to Portland.

Washington County deputies said they attempted to pull over a Toyota Corolla, driven by 45-year-old Leroy Foos of Milwaukie around 1:05 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies suspected Foos was intoxicated.

The sheriff’s office said Foos initially pulled over but then drove away, leading deputies on a chase that ended at Sylvan Road in Portland.

The WCSO with the help of Beaverton police, Hillsboro police and Oregon State Police deployed spike strips and performed a PIT maneuver to stop Foos.

Deputies said evidence of additional crimes was located inside the car.

Foos faces DUII and reckless driving charges.

