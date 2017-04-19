On the Go with Joe at Bob’s Auto Café - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Bob’s Auto Café

TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. was in Tualatin learning a thing or two about cars at Bob's Auto Café.

Bob’s Auto Café is a local non-profit organization that takes donated cars and teaches automotive repair skills to paid interns.

The team repairs the vehicles and then sells them to cover operating costs.

They also provide auto repair services on a sliding scale for people with financial hardship.

To learn more visit BobsAutoCafe.com.

