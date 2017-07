Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Wednesday, April 19:

Eddie Vedder was just inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with his Seattle band Pearl Jam. Now he is getting ready to co-headline the first annual Bourbon and Beyond Festival with Stevie Nicks and the Steve Miller Band. The festival takes place in Kentucky on Sept. 23 and 24. To get tickets, visit BourbonandBeyond.com.

