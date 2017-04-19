Stars Christian Bale, Oscar Isaac talk new film ‘The Promise’

The new movie “The Promise,” starring Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac tells the story of the Armenian genocide.

The film takes place in Turkey in World War I and follows three characters as they suffer through the turmoil of the last days of the Ottoman Empire.

Bale and Isaac spoke to MORE about the making of the film and how illuminated the horrors the Armenian people faced.

“The Promise” is in theaters now.

MORE Producer Janie says "The Promise" is an epic film with an important story to tell. The cast, including Oscar-winner Bale and Isaac, give phenomenal performances.

There are some tough scenes to watch, but they’re important for the telling of this tragic time in history.

