Portland based Mazamas takes climbing to new heights

The Portland-based mountaineering organization Mazamas draws their inspiration from the strongest climber in the mountains, the goat.

Mazamas offers hundreds of climbs and hikes each year for locals.

Thinking of heading out for a hike? The climbing company has some great refreshers for first-time and experienced hikers.

MORE caught up with the group to learn more about what they have to offer.

Organizers say the summer climbing season officially begins May 1 and ends on Oct. 31.

