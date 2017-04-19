Woman dies after stepping into traffic on Highway 34 near Corvallis

A 38-year-old Albany woman died early Wednesday morning after stepping onto Highway 34 and being hit by a car.

Oregon State Police troopers responded to reports of the crash on Highway 34 near Colorado Lake Road about 2.5 miles east of Corvallis around 12:15 a.m.

Troopers believe a 2002 Buick driven by 49-year-old Patrick Farina was headed west on the highway when Janet Irene Steele stepped onto the roadway was has hit by the car.

Medical personnel responded to the scene, but Steele died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The troopers say Farina is cooperating in the investigation, and no charges are anticipated in the investigation at this time.

The Corvallis Police Department, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted the OSP in this investigation.

