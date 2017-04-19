Reward offered to catch person who strangled cat with cord in Milwaukie

The Oregon Humane Society is offering a $500 reward to catch the person who strangled a cat that was found dead at a Milwaukie park.

The cat was found with an electrical cord tied around its neck on March 28 in the amphitheater at Scott Park on the 10600 block of Southeast 21st Avenue.

A forensic necropsy performed by the Humane Society revealed evidence of strangulation.

The animal was a female domestic long hair cat that had been spayed. It was solid gray in color.

The Milwaukie Police Department and the Oregon Humane Society Cruelty Investigations Department are investigating this case.

The reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for killing the cat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 503-802-6707 or go to oregonhumane.org/report-cruelty/suspected-animal-cruelty.

