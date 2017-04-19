PSU building evacuated due to fire in office

A building at Portland State University was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a fire in an office.

Firefighters responded to Neuberger Hall on the 700 block of Southwest Harrison Street at around 9 a.m.

Someone saw smoke coming from underneath an office door on the fourth floor. The fire was contained to that room.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There were no reports of injuries in connection with the fire and evacuation.

