St. Helens High School evacuated due to bomb threat

St. Helens High School was evacuated Wednesday due to a bomb threat.

The St. Helens School District reported that a threat was found written on a bathroom wall stating a bomb would go off at the school at noon.

Students were evacuated to Columbia City Elementary School as a precaution.

Parents were advised that they could pick up their children from Columbia City Elementary School, otherwise students who ride the bus would be taken home on their normal bus routes at the usual time.

Students who walk or drive will be returned to the high school once the scene has been deemed safe.

"We do not have a current gauge on validity, but given the timeline we are erring on the side of caution," according to a district statement.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.