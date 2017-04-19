Woman facing manslaughter, reckless burning charges for deadly Newport motel fire

Four people died in a fire at the City Center Motel in Newport in August 2016 (Image: KPTV)

A woman has been arrested on charges including manslaughter and reckless burning in connection with a fire that killed four people at a Newport motel.

The fire tore through the City Center Motel on Highway 101 in August 2016.

The motel was evacuated, but people in two rooms were unable to escape.

Hours after putting out the fire, the bodies of four people were found in the rubble.

The victims were identified as Allen Arthur Hepner, 63, and Tammi Sue Hepner, 51, both of Portland, and Danny Keith Shoemaker, 64, and Sandra Kay Shoemaker, 60, both of Springfield.

Investigators determined the fire started in room 103 on the ground floor. As the fire spread, the second floor collapsed onto the first floor.

This week, a suspect was arrested in connection with the fire.

Rebecca Joanne Sinclair, 38, was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on Monday on multiple counts of second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, reckless burning and recklessly endangering another person.

Court documents state Sinclair "did unlawfully and recklessly cause the death" of four people. Police said the cause of the fire was determined to be careless discard of smoking materials.

Sinclair was staying in room 103 at the time of the fire. She was treated for burns and smoke inhalation and was later identified as a person of interest before being named a suspect in the case.

Sinclair's bail was set at $750,000 and her next court appearance is scheduled for May 22.

