Police: Cocaine, cash, gun seized from SUV after traffic stop in Yamhill County

A traffic stop on Highway 18 in Yamhill County led to the seizure of cocaine, cash and a gun from an SUV, according to police.

An Oregon State Police trooper stopped a 2008 Jeep Liberty after receiving a driving complaint near Highway 99W.

The trooper saw indications of criminal activity, according to investigators, and received consent to search the vehicle.

Police said the trooper found 4 ounces of cocaine, along with $7,350 and a 9mm handgun.

The two people in the car were arrested. Ahmed Sumailan, 24, of Klamath Falls, and Patricia Walker, 20, of Sprague River, were booked into the Yamhill County Jail on charges of unlawful possession and delivery of cocaine and possession of a concealed firearm.

