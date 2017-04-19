Extra Oregon Parks and Rec campsites opened for summer eclipse sell out in just over an hour

The extra state park campsites opened by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department for people to use during an eclipse that should happen in August sold out in just over an hour.

OPRD began accepting reservations for the extra 1,018 campsites at 8 a.m. Wednesday, but ran out of openings just after 9 a.m.

Officials say there was a glitch with people trying to reserve campsites in one park, Unity Lake in eastern Oregon, but that it only lasted for an hour.

This was the second fast sellout that Oregon Parks and Rec has experienced tied to the eclipse. When the original round of reservations opened up in November, campers booked every spot within an hour.

They also note that while all of the available sites are now reserved, cancellations may happen re-opening spots. While there is no waiting list, people can go to OregonStateParks.ReserveAmerica.com to sign up for notifications on cancellations.

OPRD officials say they do not plan on adding any more campsite availabilities for the eclipse. They also say campers with a sport reserved for the eclipse should check OregonStateParks.org for updates and tips ahead of their trip.

