Feathered inmates ‘escape’ Clackamas Co. Jail

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday a mother duck and her babies escaped from custody.

In social media posts, the sheriff said there had been an "escape" at the Clackamas County Jail after 10 ducks, the mother and her nine ducklings, left the premises.

An escape at our Jail!



Nine ducklings born inside our secure Jail perimeter have a new home. Details on FB here: https://t.co/sryexeJhT6 pic.twitter.com/HaO4u7TEeb — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) April 19, 2017

Four weeks earlier, the ducklings were born inside the jail’s secure perimeter.

“Jail staff patiently waited for the ducklings to mature,” the sheriff office posted on Facebook. “Today they helped the mama duck escort her babies out of the secure portion of the jail and into a nearby pond.”

The sheriff’s office playfully classified the duck family as “escape artists” and said the birds are now “doing great.”

