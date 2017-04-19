Feathered inmates ‘escape’ Clackamas Co. Jail - KPTV - FOX 12

Feathered inmates ‘escape’ Clackamas Co. Jail

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday a mother duck and her babies escaped from custody.

In social media posts, the sheriff said there had been an "escape" at the Clackamas County Jail after 10 ducks, the mother and her nine ducklings, left the premises.

Four weeks earlier, the ducklings were born inside the jail’s secure perimeter.

“Jail staff patiently waited for the ducklings to mature,” the sheriff office posted on Facebook. “Today they helped the mama duck escort her babies out of the secure portion of the jail and into a nearby pond.”

The sheriff’s office playfully classified the duck family as “escape artists” and said the birds are now “doing great.” 

