Police: Man in car tried to throw box of heroin over bridge during chase in Newport

A man in a car attempted to throw a box of heroin over a bridge during a chase in Newport, but the box hit a beam, broke open and exposed a large amount of drugs, according to police.

Newport officers conducted a traffic stop near Southwest 9th and Alder Street at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. As an officer was writing up a ticket, a K-9 team arrived at the scene and the driver took off.

Officers followed the car onto Highway 101 and said the driver picked up speed.

As the car headed south across the Yaquina Bay Bridge, police said a passenger threw a metal box out of the window. Instead of going over the bridge, the box broke open on the roadway.

Police said a "large amount" of heroin was inside the box.

The chase continued into Toledo, where the driver lost control as he approached spike strips placed in the road by police.

Two suspects were then taken into custody. Police said a subsequent search of their vehicle led to the discovery of additional drug paraphernalia, a large amount of cash and multiple guns.

The driver, Jesse Yamaguchi Telmar, 29, of Siletz, and the passenger, Sidney Ronald Myers, 23, of Newport, were booked into the Lincoln County Jail.

Telmar faces charges of unlawful possession, delivery and manufacture of heroin, reckless driving, eluding police, criminal conspiracy and tampering with evidence.

Myers was arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy and tampering with evidence.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the Newport Police Department at 541-574-3348.

