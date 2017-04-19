Sheriff: Chase in Cornelius leads to arrest of DUII suspect, evidence of burglaries

A chase in Washington County led to the arrest of a DUII suspect and the discovery of evidence connected to burglaries, according to deputies.

Deputies attempted to stop a DUII suspect in a 2011 Toyota Corolla at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday in Cornelius.

Deputies said the suspect, 45-year-old Leroy Foos of Milwaukie, initially pulled over, but then took off on Highway 26 heading east to Southwest Scholls Ferry Road.

Deputies used spike strips and a pit maneuver to take Foos into custody.

Investigators said they found evidence of burglaries in Foos' car. Deputies released a photo showing a large collection of seized items, including keys, tools, musical instruments, clothes and more.

Foos was arrested on charges of DUII-drugs, reckless driving and attempt to elude. Detectives said more charges are likely for Foos as the investigation continues.

