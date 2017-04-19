Police: Woman stabbed man during argument in Lebanon home

A woman stabbed a man near his collarbone during an argument in a Lebanon home, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance on the 1400 block of Hiatt Street at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday.

A 31-year-old man was found at the scene suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect was found inside the home with an infant.

Investigators said Antonia M. Coddington, 27, stabbed the man with a pocket-style knife during an argument.

Coddington was taken into custody on charges of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and harassment.

A jail booking photo was not available Wednesday.

The child who was in the home at the time of the incident has been placed in the temporary custody of the Department of Human Services.

