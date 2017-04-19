Navy sailor originally from Gladstone victim of hit-and-run

An Oregon-born sailor in the U.S. Navy remains in the hospital in Virginia after a hit-and-run crash almost a month ago.

Dakota Hollingsworth of Gladstone has already undergone 5 surgeries, and his mom Cara told FOX 12 there more are more scheduled.

The 22-year-old sailor was riding his motorcycle on his way to work on the USS Harry Truman in Virginia Beach on March 29 when he was hit by an SUV, which then took off from the scene.

Investigators said Hollingsworth was driving through a green light when the SUV turned into him. Police eventually tracked down the hit-and-run driver, 38-year-old Michael Edward Jones, and arrested him.

Hollingsworth was rushed to the hospital with several broken bones and spent quite a bit of time in the ICU. Cara has been by her son’s side in the hospital for weeks.

“I got the call at 4:30 in the morning our time from one of my son’s shipmates. He told me my son was OK but that he was involved in a motorcycle accident,” she recalled. “It’s really hard. I try to be really strong for my son, but it’s hard seeing him like this. He’s usually so active, and he’s been in good spirits, which helps."

Cara said her son is at a Navy hospital and still has a long road ahead, but she plans to stay with him as long as she can.

She is facing a challenge with this, however. Cara said she was fired from her job Wednesday and is scrambling to figure out how to make ends meet when she gets home to Gladstone, where her three other children are.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with expenses while Dakota recovers.

