Man who set off bombs in Vancouver parking lot pleads guilty to multiple charges

Damage to car outside Vancouver apartment complex in July 2016 (KPTV)

A man who set off homemade bombs in a Vancouver parking lot and damaged cars pleaded guilty to charges including malicious placement of explosives and possession of meth.

Pedro Franco-Gonzalez was arrested in November 2016.

Police responded to reports of explosions and damaged cars at the Sir James Apartment Complex on the 11000 block of Northeast 18th Street on July 29 and Oct. 2, 2016.

An arson investigation identified Franco-Gonzalez as the suspect.

A warrant was served at Franco-Gonzalez's apartment and police said they recovered numerous pounds of explosive materials, several improvised explosive devices, guns and drugs.

On Monday, Franco-Gonzalez pleaded guilty to charges of malicious placement of explosives, malicious explosion of a substance, possession and manufacturing of an incendiary device, possession of meth and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 1.

