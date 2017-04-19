Downtown gym welcomes back members one week after building evacuation

A week after part of a wall buckled forcing people to evacuate, the Fifth Avenue Building in downtown Portland is once again open.

Experts are still trying to figure out what caused the damage to the building, but they say it is safe and stable.

The bulge on the east side of the building is still very obvious, but braces are now stabilizing it as workers begin repairs.

Employees with OHSU, eBay, KinderCare and other businesses had to evacuate last Tuesday after people noticed damage to the 10-story building and feared it might collapse.

A 24-Hour Fitness gym location is also connected to the building and has been closed for a week. Wednesday, the staff welcomed members back with balloons, and many of them told FOX 12 they feel safe going back into the structure.

“I think the side of the building buckling looked like a fairly minor thing to me, but I was just kind of mad it was closed as long as it was, really, because it’s so convenient for me here,” gym member Gordon Gannicott said.

Building officials say it could still be a while before engineers know exactly why part of that wall collapsed.

