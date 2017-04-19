Man grateful for rescuers that saved his dogs from boat house collapse

While John Fowler is struggling with the loss, he is grateful dive rescuers were able to save his two dogs after his home collapsed and sank into the Columbia River Tuesday. (KPTV)

Two dogs are safe after Cowlitz County deputies spotted a scary situation on the Columbia River Tuesday afternoon.

The animals were trapped in a sinking boat house along Willow Grove Road. Crews immediately called in dive rescuers for help.

John Fowler lived at the property and owns the two dogs. Not much was left of his home, but when he got the call that his home had collapsed, only one thought popped into his head.

“Are my dogs okay? That's really all I worried about,” he said. “Because it's so cold. She's too heavy to swim and she's too skinny to handle the cold.”

While all of Fowler's belongings may be gone, he has rescuers like volunteer swift water rescue searcher Ron Strowger to thank for saving his two dogs, Willow and Molly.

“After we got that second one, he became our best friend,” Strowger explained.

Fowler says recent storms have been pushing the building out more and more each day into the Columbia River. Tuesday was the final straw for the floating structure, and it collapsed and sank while Fowler was out running errands, trapping little willow in the home.

“The second dog we were looking for was trapped in a little pool,” Strowger said. “(It) had carpet to get up on and swimming in a little puddle, so I worked my way back and grabbed the little guy and brought her out.

Fowler says that even though his family heirlooms are gone, he wouldn't trade his dogs for the world.

“It would have hurt me worse if I had lost them than what's inside,” he said. “They are pretty much everything, you know?”

Fowler says he doesn't have insurance on the home and was just about finished with repairs when it collapsed.

Now Fowler says he's back to square one.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.