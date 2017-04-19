‘Gotham’ star stops by MORE with a preview of new episodes

David Mazouz plays a young Bruce Wayne on the FOX series "Gotham,” and the 16-year-old star stopped by MORE with a preview of the spring premiere coming up this is Monday night.

Mazouz shared what it was like being part of a huge comics franchise and what advice he got from previous Batman actors.

He also discussed how “Heroes Rise” is the last part of this season of the show and if any more DC Comics characters may be joining the story.

You can catch the spring premiere of "Gotham" Monday night on FOX 12 starting at 8 p.m.

