Police searching for burglar targeting HVAC businesses in metro area

A burglar is breaking into HVAC supply stores in the metro area and stealing high-priced items.

In just the last couple months, someone broke into Gensco in northeast Portland, AIREFCO in Tualatin and Geary Pacific Supply in Gresham.

All of the stores carry products and tools for heating and cooling. Gensco managers said the thief has stolen numerous Nest thermostats that sell for about $250, along with amp meters that go for $700 to $800.

Regional manager Charlie Parker said the suspect might work in the HVAC industry, but more likely, he thinks the burglar is selling the products online.

Parker wants to caution potential buyers.

“If you’re buying it online, verify how they got the product,” said Parker. “And if you can’t get a straight answer, you should probably question if you’re purchasing stolen products and that it could lead back to that person.”

If you have an information about these burglaries, call Portland Police Detective Matthew Estes at 503-823-0462.

