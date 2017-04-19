Morrison Bridge will close for construction Thursday night, weekend

Morrison Bridge will be closed to all users on Thursday night and over the weekend due to construction.

Multnomah County said the closure will happen from 8 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday, and from 7 a.m. on Saturday until as late as 4:30 a.m. Monday.

The closure is related to construction to replace the deck of the drawbridge's east leaf.

Ramps between the Morrison Bridge and Interstate 5 and Interstate 84 will be closed, except for the ramp from the Morrison Bridge westbound to I-5 north. Motorists can access I-84 eastbound at Northeast Grand Avenue and Northeast Everett Street.

To access downtown Portland from the freeways during the closure, I-5 southbound drivers can exit at the Rose Quarter/Broadway Bridge and I-84 westbound drivers can exit at Rose Quarter/Weidler exits.

Multnomah County said the closure will have different impacts for I-5 south traffic.

On Thursday night, when I-5 south is open, I-5 south traffic can access the onramp to Highway 99E/U.S. 26.

During the weekend, I-5 south will be closed between N Broadway and the Marquam Bridge, I-5 south traffic can access downtown from the Rose Quarter/Broadway Bridge exit or from I-405.

