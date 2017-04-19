Police: Woman crashes vehicle into utility pole in Gresham

A woman received minor injuries after she drove her vehicle into a utility pole Wednesday night.

Gresham Police Department said the crash happened near Northeast 181th Avenue and Northeast Pacific Street, near Northeast Glisan Street.

One utility pole was hit and heavily damaged. Police said power lines were on the roadway.

Police said a 40-year-old woman was cited for hit-and-run property and driving while suspended - violation level. She was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators said speed was a likely factor in the crash.

The roadway will be closed for a few hours while PGE crews work on the power lines.

