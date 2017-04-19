Cat rescued from house fire in Sheridan

Sheridan Fire District responded to a house fire Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called out to the house fire, located in the 200 block of North Bridge Street, at 6:09 p.m.

When crews arrived, they reported nothing showing. The residents reported everyone was out of the house and power was shutoff.

Crews began searching the home and found smoke in the upstairs and saw smoke coming from roof vents. Crews located and extinguished the fire.

A cat was rescued from the second story and is excellent condition, according to Sheridan Fire District.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.